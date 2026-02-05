Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 15:05
137,34 Euro
-0,99 % -1,38
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,68138,4615:10
137,52138,6015:09
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reimagining What's Possible: 3M's Search for the Next Top Young Scientist Begins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Originally published on 3M News Center

Innovation doesn't have an age requirement. Some of the most transformative ideas can start with a simple question from a curious student: "What if?"

To help spark the potential for today's youth to drive tomorrow's breakthroughs, 3M and Discovery Education are inviting middle schoolers across the country to bring their boldest ideas to the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

As a premier middle school science competition, the challenge is designed to do more than recognize talent; it is built to nurture the next generation of innovators. By inviting students in grades 5-8 to apply scientific thinking to everyday problems, 3M is helping to cultivate a new generation of scientific leaders ready to tackle global challenges through robotics, safety solutions, climate technology, and more.

Bridging the gap through mentorship

The ten finalists who will be selected from the entry pool will not navigate their innovation journey alone - they will be paired one-to-one with a 3M scientist to advance their project.

For months, these finalists will work alongside their mentors to move beyond theory and into the world of tangible prototypes. This collaborative process offers students a look inside the life of a professional scientist, providing them with the tools and confidence needed to turn their "what if" into a real solution.

From an idea to a solution

The impact of this program is already being felt across industries. Last year's winner, 13-year-old Kevin Tang, addressed a critical need for elder care by developing a novel fall-detection device. Using advanced AI algorithms to monitor movements even in total darkness.

Kevin's success is part of a larger legacy. Since its inception 19 years ago, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge has produced an alumni network of innovators who have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents and even be named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year.

How to enter

The path to recognition begins with a simple, three-minute video entry. Students in grades 5-8 are challenged to identify an everyday problem and explain their original solution using science. These entries will be evaluated based on their scientific knowledge, creativity and communication skills. The competition will recognize ten finalists, four honorable mentions, and merit winners from every state. The top ten innovators will compete in a final event this October at 3M's headquarters in Minnesota, each looking to win the title of "America's Top Young Scientist" and $25,000 grand prize.

Submissions are being accepted at YoungScientistLab.com through April 30, 2026.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reimagining-whats-possible-3ms-search-for-the-next-top-young-sci-1133938

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.