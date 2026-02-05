

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that more than 4,000 dangerous criminal illegal immigrants were arrested in Minnesota in the ongoing Operation Metro Surge.



Those apprehended include violent killers, rapists, gang members, and other public safety threats, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.



Speaking in Minneapolis, the head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan underscored the unprecedented level of cooperation now emerging from local officials for the operation.



'We currently have an unprecedented number of counties communicating with us now and allowing ICE to take custody of illegal aliens BEFORE they hit the streets,' he told reporters.



'For those who are not a national security threat or public safety risk, you are not exempt from immigration enforcement actions. If you're in the country illegally, you are NOT off the table. Let me be clear: President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this Administration,' he added.



The Border Czar said ICE plans to deploy full body cam on ICE agents nationwide, after it was introduced in Minneapolis earlier this week.



'[The goal] is to achieve a complete drawdown and end this surge as soon as we can, but that is largely contingent upon the end of the illegal and threatening activities against ICE and its federal partners that we're seeing in the community. We will not draw down on personnel providing security for our officers.'



Operation Metro Surge was launched in December by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection with the aim of apprehending undocumented immigrants and deporting them. It initially targeted the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, and later expanded to all of Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security called it 'the largest immigration enforcement operation ever carried out'.



