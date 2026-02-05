

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Bharti Airtel (532454) reported that its third quarter net income before exceptional items was at INR 6,920 crore compared to INR 5,514 crore, a year ago. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 25.2% to INR 31,144 crore. EBITDAaL was at INR 27,705 crore, up 29%.



Third quarter revenues were at INR 53,982 crore, up 19.6% from a year ago, led by strong performance in both India and Africa. India revenues were INR 39,226 crore, up 13.2%. India Mobile revenue recorded a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.



Shares of Bharti Airtel closed trading on NSE at INR 1,992.40, down 1.65%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News