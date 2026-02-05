

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Bharti Airtel Limited (BHARTIARTL.NS) on Thursday, reported a solid performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, with consolidated total revenues rising to INR 53,982 crore, compared with INR 45,129 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 19.6 percent.



EBITDA for the December quarter increased to INR 31,144 crore, up from INR 24,880 crore a year earlier, representing a growth of 25.2 percent. EBIT rose to INR 17,654 crore, versus INR 13,126 crore last year.



Net income rose to INR 6,920 crore, compared with INR 5,514 crore in the December 2024 quarter, reflecting a 25.5 percent year-over-year increase.



BHARTIARTL.NS closed Thursday's trading at INR 1,992.40, down INR 33.40 or 1.65 percent on the National Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News