Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A114P8 | ISIN: CH0242214887 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
Fenix Outdoor International AG Q4 report

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 Dec 2025

Fourth quarter 2025-10-01 - 2025-12-31

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 188,797 (TEUR: 177,801), an increase of 6.2%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 20,463 (TEUR: 17,225).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 2,972 (TEUR: 2,575).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    -65 (TEUR: 7,583).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR -5,683 (TEUR: -3,207).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.46 (EUR: -0.23).
    Period 2025-01-01 - 2025-12-31
  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 707,715 (TEUR: 698,800), an increase of 1.3%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 91,933 (TEUR: 95,281).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    33,058 (TEUR: 37,406).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    21,945 (TEUR: 35,272).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 5,258 (TEUR: 14,615).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.36 (EUR: 1.08).

Dividend proposal
The Board proposes a dividend of 7.50 (15.0) Swedish Kronor, "SEK", per B-share and 0.75 (1.5) SEK per A-share. The timing of the payment will be communicated in the AGM invitation.

Holding of own shares
As per 31-12-2025 the company held 12 775 B-shares representing 0.09 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investor/financial-reports

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication February 5, 2026, at 15 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on Feb 05 2026 at 15 00 CET/CEST.


