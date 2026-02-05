Digia Oyj: Digia's updated strategy and financial objectives for 2026-2028: a trusted European partner in intelligent business

Digia Plc

Digia Plc's Board of Directors has approved the company's strategy and long-term objectives for 2026-2028. During the 2026-2028 strategy period, our goal is to expand both organically and through acquisitions to become a trusted European partner in intelligent business. We are a profitable growth company with 10 consecutive years of profitable growth - our foundations are strong.

Our view of the market

Digitalization is currently undergoing a major shift toward the comprehensive harnessing of artificial intelligence. It is no longer about developing individual technologies, but rather building an integrated whole.

The changes that are now occurring will require us to view services for business and public administration in a new light. During this transition, AI will be embedded into every service and process to become part of daily workflow. We are moving from isolated solutions to autonomous, AI-driven solutions and processes.

Digia's strategy - Rethink intelligent business

Our mission

We are a trusted European partner in intelligent business, bringing the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. We help our customers in both the public and private sectors to create, operate and continuously develop their businesses. We lead by example as a true forerunner.

A foundation for profitable growth

Our competitiveness is founded on Digia's core strengths:

Expertise: Skilled personnel, a modern workplace community, a culture of learning, and a partner ecosystem.

Skilled personnel, a modern workplace community, a culture of learning, and a partner ecosystem. Deep customer relationships and a resilient business model: A close and trusted partner throughout the service lifecycle. A significant share of the continuous service business.

A close and trusted partner throughout the service lifecycle. A significant share of the continuous service business. An extensive offering and comprehensive solutions throughout the lifecycle: Products and services from consulting to data, AI, integrated systems, and 24/7 service provision. Capability to deliver security-critical solutions and extensive, demanding projects internationally.

Products and services from consulting to data, AI, integrated systems, and 24/7 service provision. Capability to deliver security-critical solutions and extensive, demanding projects internationally. A strong financial position: Solid track record, financial stability, and the resources to make acquisitions.

The cornerstones of our strategy implementation

Expertise: We continuously renew our expertise to meet market needs and intelligent business requirements.

We continuously renew our expertise to meet market needs and intelligent business requirements. Scalable services and solutions: We productize scalable intelligent solutions and services.

We productize scalable intelligent solutions and services. AI solutions and autonomous services: We provide intelligent solutions and services that utilize automation and artificial intelligence. We lead by example by utilizing intelligent solutions in our own operations.

We provide intelligent solutions and services that utilize automation and artificial intelligence. We lead by example by utilizing intelligent solutions in our own operations. International expansion: We will leverage the entire Group's resources to grow and become the European forerunner in intelligent business.

The main phases in implementing our strategy are: 2026 - Renew, 2027 - Grow, 2028 - Scale. At the start of the strategy period, we will focus on renewing our own operations and investing in service offering and productization. This is the base for accelerating growth and scalable business.

Acquisitions are part of our strategy execution.

Digia's value for customers

We create value for our customers by managing the entire lifecycle of intelligent solutions, products, and services - from consulting to implementation, operation and continuous development. We help our customers gain a competitive advantage by combining industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology platforms, and artificial intelligence seamlessly and securely.

We help our customers in the following areas of operation:

Digital services and consulting

Data, artificial intelligence and APIs

Business platforms and automatization of business processes

Continuous services and Business Operations Center that operates 24/7

Implementing critical solutions including defence and security critical sector.

Objectives for the 2026-2028 strategy period

We are growing both in the Finnish and European market. We are expanding into Europe with the data, AI, integration, and API solutions that lie at the heart of intelligent business. Our target customers operate in both the public and private sectors.

We are building the sustainable growth of our business in balance with people and the environment. We aim to develop a low-carbon and environmentally conscious value chain. We continue to strengthen our skilled and diverse work community with a focus on well-being. We are a reliable and trusted partner for our customers.

Financial objectives:

Net sales growth: an annual average of more than 10 percent, including organic and inorganic growth

EBITA margin: more than 12 percent of net sales at the end of the strategy period

Objective for international business:

30 percent of net sales are generated outside Finland at the end of the strategy period

Digia's strategy for 2026-2028: Rethink intelligent business

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business, bringing the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Digia has customers in both the public and private sectors. Unlock your intelligence

