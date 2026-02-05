

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell 5.0 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 3.2 percent drop in November. Moreover, this was the fastest decline in 2025.



The downward trend in December was mainly driven by a 15.0 percent plunge in online sales. Sales at hypermarkets and supermarkets declined 2.5 percent, and there was a decrease of just fewer than 10.0 percent in specialized stores selling household goods.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained flat in December.



The retail turnover for the entire year 2025 was a decline of 1.2 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.



