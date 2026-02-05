Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Douglas Lee, Director, Global Equity Derivatives, TD Securities, along with other members from TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Société Générale, joined Ron Hochman, Managing Director, CRM Equity Derivatives, Montreal Exchange (MX), to open the market and celebrate MX recently launching the Adjusted Interest Rate S&P/TSX 60 Total Return Index Future. This is the first of its kind in Canada.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GmS8QzrX9o

TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Société Générale's dedication and expertise have been instrumental in successfully launching and developing this innovative product on the MX. By providing liquidity, fostering efficient price discovery, and supporting a robust trading environment, they have played a key role in ensuring market confidence and stability. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and excellence in Canadian derivatives markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282851

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange