DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Feb-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,123 Highest price paid per share: 158.60p Lowest price paid per share: 154.40p 155.5081p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,503,421 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,238,155 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,238,155 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 155.5081p 64,123

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 471 158.20 08:04:23 00375420221TRLO1 XLON 487 158.60 08:11:31 00375427174TRLO1 XLON 467 158.40 08:11:31 00375427175TRLO1 XLON 943 158.00 08:27:26 00375442220TRLO1 XLON 472 158.00 08:27:26 00375442221TRLO1 XLON 968 157.60 08:27:35 00375442324TRLO1 XLON 463 157.60 08:27:35 00375442325TRLO1 XLON 463 157.40 08:27:50 00375442691TRLO1 XLON 459 157.20 08:37:58 00375450170TRLO1 XLON 486 156.40 08:41:34 00375452539TRLO1 XLON 474 156.20 08:42:44 00375453459TRLO1 XLON 480 155.40 08:46:42 00375456104TRLO1 XLON 480 155.40 08:46:42 00375456105TRLO1 XLON 482 155.80 08:53:19 00375460851TRLO1 XLON 471 155.60 08:56:27 00375463128TRLO1 XLON 498 156.20 09:16:59 00375478335TRLO1 XLON 59 156.20 09:21:25 00375481385TRLO1 XLON 20 156.20 09:21:25 00375481386TRLO1 XLON 26 156.20 09:21:25 00375481387TRLO1 XLON 443 156.20 09:27:16 00375485543TRLO1 XLON 30 156.20 09:27:16 00375485544TRLO1 XLON 344 156.00 09:42:32 00375504494TRLO1 XLON 490 156.20 09:59:50 00375523381TRLO1 XLON 457 156.20 10:32:23 00375525134TRLO1 XLON 457 156.20 10:32:23 00375525135TRLO1 XLON 457 156.20 10:32:23 00375525136TRLO1 XLON 466 156.20 10:51:09 00375526428TRLO1 XLON 500 156.20 10:51:10 00375526435TRLO1 XLON 125 156.20 10:51:10 00375526436TRLO1 XLON 484 156.00 11:24:32 00375528276TRLO1 XLON 494 155.80 11:33:45 00375528775TRLO1 XLON 113 156.00 12:00:29 00375529835TRLO1 XLON 78 156.00 12:02:32 00375529998TRLO1 XLON 446 156.00 12:02:32 00375529999TRLO1 XLON 493 155.80 12:09:47 00375530317TRLO1 XLON 469 155.60 12:09:49 00375530318TRLO1 XLON 163 155.80 12:09:49 00375530319TRLO1 XLON 48 155.80 12:09:49 00375530320TRLO1 XLON 407 155.60 12:09:49 00375530321TRLO1 XLON 100 155.80 12:15:00 00375530500TRLO1 XLON 48 155.80 12:15:00 00375530501TRLO1 XLON 469 155.60 12:36:32 00375531265TRLO1 XLON 487 155.40 12:37:59 00375531345TRLO1 XLON 500 155.60 12:37:59 00375531346TRLO1 XLON 480 155.40 12:37:59 00375531347TRLO1 XLON 486 155.20 12:43:32 00375531554TRLO1 XLON 455 154.80 12:48:10 00375531722TRLO1 XLON 142 155.00 12:51:32 00375531835TRLO1 XLON 128 155.00 12:51:32 00375531836TRLO1 XLON 83 155.00 12:51:32 00375531837TRLO1 XLON 443 155.20 13:08:23 00375532565TRLO1 XLON 479 155.00 13:09:44 00375532629TRLO1 XLON 5166 155.00 13:09:44 00375532630TRLO1 XLON 473 155.00 13:10:28 00375532662TRLO1 XLON 468 155.00 13:14:13 00375532818TRLO1 XLON 468 154.80 13:51:00 00375534442TRLO1 XLON 499 154.60 13:51:12 00375534446TRLO1 XLON 499 154.80 14:11:42 00375535543TRLO1 XLON 32 154.80 14:11:48 00375535545TRLO1 XLON 788 154.80 14:19:05 00375536067TRLO1 XLON 29 155.00 14:19:10 00375536072TRLO1 XLON 181 155.40 14:21:00 00375536201TRLO1 XLON 446 155.40 14:21:00 00375536202TRLO1 XLON 695 155.40 14:21:00 00375536203TRLO1 XLON 3 155.40 14:21:00 00375536204TRLO1 XLON 464 155.40 14:25:41 00375536425TRLO1 XLON 489 155.20 14:28:39 00375536579TRLO1 XLON 474 155.20 14:32:06 00375536811TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)