Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Feb-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

5 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,123 
 
Highest price paid per share:            158.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             154.40p 
 
                           155.5081p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,503,421 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,238,155 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,238,155 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      155.5081p                       64,123

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
471             158.20          08:04:23         00375420221TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             158.60          08:11:31         00375427174TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             158.40          08:11:31         00375427175TRLO1     XLON 
 
943             158.00          08:27:26         00375442220TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             158.00          08:27:26         00375442221TRLO1     XLON 
 
968             157.60          08:27:35         00375442324TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             157.60          08:27:35         00375442325TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             157.40          08:27:50         00375442691TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             157.20          08:37:58         00375450170TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             156.40          08:41:34         00375452539TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             156.20          08:42:44         00375453459TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             155.40          08:46:42         00375456104TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             155.40          08:46:42         00375456105TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             155.80          08:53:19         00375460851TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             155.60          08:56:27         00375463128TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             156.20          09:16:59         00375478335TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              156.20          09:21:25         00375481385TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              156.20          09:21:25         00375481386TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              156.20          09:21:25         00375481387TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             156.20          09:27:16         00375485543TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              156.20          09:27:16         00375485544TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             156.00          09:42:32         00375504494TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             156.20          09:59:50         00375523381TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             156.20          10:32:23         00375525134TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             156.20          10:32:23         00375525135TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             156.20          10:32:23         00375525136TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             156.20          10:51:09         00375526428TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             156.20          10:51:10         00375526435TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             156.20          10:51:10         00375526436TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             156.00          11:24:32         00375528276TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             155.80          11:33:45         00375528775TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             156.00          12:00:29         00375529835TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              156.00          12:02:32         00375529998TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             156.00          12:02:32         00375529999TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             155.80          12:09:47         00375530317TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             155.60          12:09:49         00375530318TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             155.80          12:09:49         00375530319TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              155.80          12:09:49         00375530320TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             155.60          12:09:49         00375530321TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.80          12:15:00         00375530500TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              155.80          12:15:00         00375530501TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             155.60          12:36:32         00375531265TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             155.40          12:37:59         00375531345TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             155.60          12:37:59         00375531346TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             155.40          12:37:59         00375531347TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             155.20          12:43:32         00375531554TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             154.80          12:48:10         00375531722TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             155.00          12:51:32         00375531835TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             155.00          12:51:32         00375531836TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              155.00          12:51:32         00375531837TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             155.20          13:08:23         00375532565TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             155.00          13:09:44         00375532629TRLO1     XLON 
 
5166             155.00          13:09:44         00375532630TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             155.00          13:10:28         00375532662TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             155.00          13:14:13         00375532818TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             154.80          13:51:00         00375534442TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             154.60          13:51:12         00375534446TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             154.80          14:11:42         00375535543TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              154.80          14:11:48         00375535545TRLO1     XLON 
 
788             154.80          14:19:05         00375536067TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              155.00          14:19:10         00375536072TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             155.40          14:21:00         00375536201TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             155.40          14:21:00         00375536202TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             155.40          14:21:00         00375536203TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              155.40          14:21:00         00375536204TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             155.40          14:25:41         00375536425TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             155.20          14:28:39         00375536579TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             155.20          14:32:06         00375536811TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

206             155.60          14:35:14         00375537097TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             155.60          14:35:14         00375537098TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              155.60          14:35:14         00375537099TRLO1     XLON 
 
1383             155.60          14:35:14         00375537100TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             155.60          14:35:14         00375537101TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             155.80          14:35:31         00375537121TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             155.60          14:36:52         00375537221TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             155.60          14:47:52         00375538077TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             155.40          14:56:02         00375538722TRLO1     XLON 
 
859             155.40          14:56:02         00375538723TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             155.20          14:56:02         00375538725TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             155.20          14:56:02         00375538726TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             155.00          14:56:03         00375538732TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             155.20          14:56:03         00375538733TRLO1     XLON 
 
1541             155.40          14:56:03         00375538736TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             155.20          14:57:34         00375538908TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             155.00          14:57:34         00375538909TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             155.00          14:57:34         00375538910TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             155.00          14:57:34         00375538911TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             155.00          14:57:34         00375538912TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             155.00          14:57:34         00375538913TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             155.00          14:57:34         00375538914TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             155.20          14:57:34         00375538915TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             155.00          14:57:35         00375538916TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             155.00          14:57:35         00375538917TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             155.00          14:57:47         00375538932TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             155.00          14:57:58         00375538951TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             155.00          14:58:11         00375538957TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             155.20          15:01:00         00375539137TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             155.00          15:05:46         00375539449TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             154.80          15:11:28         00375539748TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             154.80          15:11:28         00375539749TRLO1     XLON 
 
918             154.60          15:11:28         00375539757TRLO1     XLON 
 
844             154.80          15:11:28         00375539758TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.80          15:13:09         00375539904TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             154.60          15:14:44         00375540006TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             154.60          15:14:45         00375540008TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             154.60          15:14:45         00375540009TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             154.60          15:14:45         00375540010TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             154.60          15:14:45         00375540011TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             154.60          15:14:45         00375540012TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             154.60          15:14:45         00375540013TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             154.60          15:14:45         00375540014TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             154.40          15:14:54         00375540025TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             154.80          15:17:26         00375540233TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             155.00          15:18:59         00375540325TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             154.80          15:23:22         00375540576TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             154.40          15:23:57         00375540603TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             154.40          15:25:05         00375540714TRLO1     XLON 
 
717             155.20          15:25:47         00375540779TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             155.00          15:25:58         00375540789TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             154.80          15:26:04         00375540801TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              154.80          15:31:54         00375541196TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             154.80          15:31:58         00375541198TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             154.60          15:33:01         00375541259TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             155.20          15:39:44         00375541918TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              155.20          15:39:44         00375541919TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             155.00          15:41:11         00375541996TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             154.80          15:45:06         00375542349TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             154.80          15:45:31         00375542383TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             154.80          15:45:31         00375542384TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             154.80          15:46:36         00375542465TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             155.60          15:55:52         00375543393TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             155.80          16:00:22         00375543760TRLO1     XLON 
 
965             155.80          16:03:59         00375544095TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             155.60          16:06:33         00375544583TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             155.60          16:06:33         00375544584TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             155.80          16:07:30         00375544684TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             155.80          16:07:30         00375544685TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             156.00          16:08:02         00375544787TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             155.80          16:08:19         00375544811TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             155.80          16:08:19         00375544812TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             156.40          16:18:24         00375546119TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             156.40          16:18:24         00375546120TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 417331 
EQS News ID:  2272348 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272348&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
