Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-March-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,625 Highest price paid per share: 141.20p Lowest price paid per share: 136.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.6242p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,844,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,897,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,897,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 139.6242p 64,625

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 998 141.00 09:16:14 00381739163TRLO1 XLON 43 141.00 10:35:24 00381793527TRLO1 XLON 505 141.00 10:35:24 00381793526TRLO1 XLON 203 140.80 10:35:27 00381793531TRLO1 XLON 306 140.80 10:35:27 00381793530TRLO1 XLON 46 140.80 10:35:27 00381793532TRLO1 XLON 510 141.00 10:39:18 00381794290TRLO1 XLON 528 140.60 10:39:20 00381794291TRLO1 XLON 529 141.00 10:39:52 00381794310TRLO1 XLON 107 141.00 10:39:52 00381794309TRLO1 XLON 11613 141.20 10:40:24 00381794341TRLO1 XLON 14 141.20 10:40:24 00381794340TRLO1 XLON 529 141.20 10:40:24 00381794339TRLO1 XLON 532 141.20 10:40:24 00381794338TRLO1 XLON 540 140.80 11:02:30 00381795366TRLO1 XLON 540 140.80 11:02:30 00381795365TRLO1 XLON 541 140.80 11:02:30 00381795364TRLO1 XLON 266 141.00 11:31:21 00381796840TRLO1 XLON 501 141.00 11:31:21 00381796839TRLO1 XLON 217 141.00 11:31:21 00381796838TRLO1 XLON 193 141.00 11:31:21 00381796837TRLO1 XLON 526 141.00 11:31:21 00381796836TRLO1 XLON 1062 141.00 11:31:21 00381796841TRLO1 XLON 325 141.00 11:31:23 00381796843TRLO1 XLON 591 140.80 11:33:08 00381796893TRLO1 XLON 505 140.80 11:33:08 00381796892TRLO1 XLON 205 141.00 11:46:07 00381797338TRLO1 XLON 335 141.00 11:46:07 00381797337TRLO1 XLON 257 141.00 11:48:49 00381797446TRLO1 XLON 539 140.80 11:48:49 00381797447TRLO1 XLON 126 141.00 11:52:29 00381797558TRLO1 XLON 3 141.00 11:52:29 00381797557TRLO1 XLON 539 140.60 11:52:29 00381797559TRLO1 XLON 512 140.40 12:02:31 00381798133TRLO1 XLON 338 140.60 12:17:37 00381800591TRLO1 XLON 117 140.60 12:17:37 00381800590TRLO1 XLON 79 140.60 12:17:37 00381800589TRLO1 XLON 534 140.60 12:25:33 00381801192TRLO1 XLON 58 140.60 12:33:57 00381801563TRLO1 XLON 5 140.60 12:33:57 00381801562TRLO1 XLON 3738 140.20 12:33:57 00381801564TRLO1 XLON 542 140.00 12:33:58 00381801565TRLO1 XLON 348 139.00 12:38:30 00381801762TRLO1 XLON 194 139.00 12:38:30 00381801763TRLO1 XLON 1061 139.00 12:49:20 00381802411TRLO1 XLON 528 138.60 12:55:09 00381802852TRLO1 XLON 1606 139.00 13:47:09 00381806937TRLO1 XLON 1658 138.20 13:48:27 00381806992TRLO1 XLON 1556 138.00 13:48:27 00381806993TRLO1 XLON 1038 137.60 13:48:53 00381807012TRLO1 XLON 544 137.40 13:48:54 00381807014TRLO1 XLON 524 137.80 13:52:47 00381807224TRLO1 XLON 526 137.80 14:18:44 00381809332TRLO1 XLON 1102 137.40 14:27:28 00381809910TRLO1 XLON 1576 137.40 14:27:28 00381809909TRLO1 XLON 549 136.80 14:30:50 00381810195TRLO1 XLON 517 136.80 14:33:35 00381810364TRLO1 XLON 518 136.80 14:33:35 00381810365TRLO1 XLON 520 136.80 14:33:35 00381810366TRLO1 XLON 946 138.00 14:42:29 00381811257TRLO1 XLON 274 138.40 14:47:23 00381811843TRLO1 XLON 800 138.40 14:47:23 00381811842TRLO1 XLON 188 137.80 15:01:59 00381812910TRLO1 XLON 510 137.80 15:01:59 00381812914TRLO1 XLON 510 137.80 15:01:59 00381812913TRLO1 XLON 271 137.80 15:01:59 00381812912TRLO1 XLON 52 137.80 15:01:59 00381812911TRLO1 XLON 1016 137.80 15:02:00 00381812921TRLO1 XLON 508 137.80 15:02:21 00381812943TRLO1 XLON

509 137.80 15:02:21 00381812942TRLO1 XLON 533 137.80 15:08:43 00381813448TRLO1 XLON 534 137.80 15:08:43 00381813447TRLO1 XLON 534 137.80 15:08:43 00381813446TRLO1 XLON 521 137.60 15:08:45 00381813452TRLO1 XLON 14 139.20 15:26:47 00381815627TRLO1 XLON 541 139.20 15:26:47 00381815626TRLO1 XLON 395 139.20 15:26:47 00381815625TRLO1 XLON 241 139.20 15:26:47 00381815624TRLO1 XLON 520 139.20 15:29:21 00381815879TRLO1 XLON 535 139.00 15:29:43 00381815904TRLO1 XLON 535 139.00 15:38:00 00381817150TRLO1 XLON 1047 139.80 15:40:08 00381817341TRLO1 XLON 528 139.80 15:40:08 00381817342TRLO1 XLON 529 139.80 15:40:30 00381817379TRLO1 XLON 332 140.40 15:45:11 00381817952TRLO1 XLON 547 140.00 15:45:11 00381817953TRLO1 XLON 551 139.80 15:47:54 00381818148TRLO1 XLON 1104 139.80 15:47:54 00381818147TRLO1 XLON 550 140.00 15:58:45 00381819243TRLO1 XLON 550 140.00 16:07:43 00381820063TRLO1 XLON 551 139.60 16:09:10 00381820287TRLO1 XLON 550 139.60 16:09:10 00381820286TRLO1 XLON 539 139.60 16:09:10 00381820288TRLO1 XLON 255 139.60 16:09:59 00381820374TRLO1 XLON 294 139.60 16:09:59 00381820373TRLO1 XLON 539 139.20 16:11:29 00381820571TRLO1 XLON 553 139.00 16:14:39 00381820976TRLO1 XLON 5 139.20 16:18:16 00381821470TRLO1 XLON 552 139.20 16:18:16 00381821469TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

