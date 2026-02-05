

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Recent leaks suggest that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone may not include built-in magnets for Qi2 wireless charging.



This news follows earlier reports that the device will also forego silicon-carbon battery technology, potentially tempering expectations for significant improvements in battery life.



The speculation around Qi2 support intensified after Samsung unveiled its Magnetic Wireless Powerbank, leading to expectations that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would feature an integrated magnetic ring similar to Apple's MagSafe system.



Such a ring allows wireless chargers and accessories to snap securely into place, ensuring stable alignment and faster charging speeds - a feature already standard on recent iPhones and Google's latest Pixel models.



However, leaked images of Galaxy S26 Ultra cases lacking magnetic support, combined with a claim from long-time Samsung tipster Ice Universe, suggest that the device will not have built-in magnets. This means that users will need to rely on specially designed cases to use magnetic Qi2 chargers or mounts.



One likely reason for Samsung's decision is the S Pen. Strong magnets have long been known to interfere with stylus input, and keeping magnets out of the handset could help avoid touch and accuracy issues. If confirmed, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Qi2 support would represent more of a sideways step than a full upgrade, offering faster wireless charging, but only with potential compromises.



The reported exclusion of built-in Qi2 magnets in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra suggests that the company may have made a trade-off to accommodate other features, such as the S Pen.



While this could impact the seamless wireless charging experience, it remains to be seen how Samsung addresses these potential challenges in its upcoming flagship device.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News