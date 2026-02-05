

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $506.0 million



The company's earnings totaled $506.0 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $526.2 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $602.7 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $1.905 billion from $1.660 billion last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $506.0 Mln. vs. $526.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.905 Bln vs. $1.660 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.59 To $ 0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.700 B To $ 1.760 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News