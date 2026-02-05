

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $293.612 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $157.432 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $4.605 billion from $4.346 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



