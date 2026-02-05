

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $156.03 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $40.69 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $390.79 million from $386.31 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $156.03 Mln. vs. $40.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $390.79 Mln vs. $386.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.22 To $ 0.26



