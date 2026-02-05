

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $285.77 million, or $13.98 per share. This compares with $252.30 million, or $11.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $1.129 billion from $1.045 billion last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $285.77 Mln. vs. $252.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $13.98 vs. $11.96 last year. -Revenue: $1.129 Bln vs. $1.045 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 8.60 To $ 8.75



