

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release December figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to slip 1.3 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year after rising 6.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year in November.



Japan also will see preliminary December readings for its leading and coincident indexes; in November, the leading index was up 0.1 percent and the coincident fell 1.0 percent.



South Korea will provide December data for its current account; in November, the current account had a surplus of $12.24 billion.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Friday for Waitangi Day and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News