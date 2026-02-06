

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 2.9 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 351,522 yen.



That missed forecasts for a fall of 1.3 percent following the 6.2 percent jump in November.



On an annual basis, household spending slipped 2.6 percent - again shy of expectations for a dip of 0.5 percent following the 2.9 percent increase in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,207,545 yen, roughly unchanged from the previous year.



