

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM China Holdings Limited (M04.F, 2282.HK) reported that adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 rose 10% to HK$10 billion, while net revenue grew 11% year-on-year to HK$34.8 billion.



The Group noted that Macau continued to grow in 2025, welcoming a record 40 million visitors compared to 34.9 million in 2024. Average daily visitation increased 15% to 109,779.



MGM China Holdings Limited was trading at HK$12.82 as of 10:21 AM GMT+8, reflecting a decline of HK$0.50, or 3.75%, during market hours on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



