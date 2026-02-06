

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 0.6897 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 108.05 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6927 and 108.78, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to 4-day lows of 1.7064 and 0.9466 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.7003 and 0.9498, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.1633 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 1.1641.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.67 against the greenback, 107.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.14 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News