

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ITOCHU Corporation (IOC.F) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY705.297 billion, or JPY100.11 per share. This compares with JPY676.476 billion, or JPY94.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to JPY10.986 trillion from JPY11.039 trillion last year.



ITOCHU Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY705.297 Bln. vs. JPY676.476 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY100.11 vs. JPY94.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.986 Tn vs. JPY11.039 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 127.96



