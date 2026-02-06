

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oji Holdings Corporation (OJI.F) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY30.999 billion, or JPY33.80 per share. This compares with JPY50.407 billion, or JPY51.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to JPY1.392 trillion from JPY1.383 trillion last year.



Oji Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY30.999 Bln. vs. JPY50.407 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY33.80 vs. JPY51.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.392 Tn vs. JPY1.383 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 54.25 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.850 T



