

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY3.030 trillion, or JPY232.55 per share. This compares with JPY4.100 trillion, or JPY307.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to JPY38.087 trillion from JPY35.673 trillion last year.



Toyota Motor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY3.030 Tn. vs. JPY4.100 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY232.55 vs. JPY307.95 last year. -Revenue: JPY38.087 Tn vs. JPY35.673 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook.



Toyota Motor now expects a net income of JPY 3.570 trillion, down 25.1% from last year. Earnings per basic share are now projected to be at JPY 273.91.



The company now anticipates sales revenue of JPY 50 trillion, up 4.1% from the prior year.



Earlier, for the full year, Toyota Motor had projected net income of JPY 2.930 trillion, with income per basic share of JPY 224.81, on sales revenue of JPY 49 trillion.



For the full year, the company still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 95 per share, up from JPY 90 per share of the prior year.



