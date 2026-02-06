

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-week low of 0.5929 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 92.86 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5950 and 93.44, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi slipped to a 9-day low of 1.9857 from Thursday's closing value of 1.9793.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 2.01 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News