

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3725 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 114.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3712 and 114.53, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.6157 from Thursday's closing value of 1.6149.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News