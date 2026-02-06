

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 184.36 against the euro and a 4-day high of 211.61 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 184.95 and 212.45, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 156.53 and 201.37 from Thursday's closing quotes of 157.04 and 201.76, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 182.00 against the euro, 209.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback and 198.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News