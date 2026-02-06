

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpyGlass Pharma, Inc. (SGP), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9.38 million shares at $16 per share.



The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.41 million shares.



Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on February 6, 2026, under the ticker SGP. Gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on February 9, are estimated at approximately $150 million.



Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Citigroup, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



