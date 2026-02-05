Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Reports Fourth-quarter, Full-year 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Our Company delivered another successful performance in 2025, as we continued to position ourselves for growth and to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. For the full year, we achieved record revenues while maintaining strong property-level margins. These results were driven by strength in play from our core customers and our focus on operational discipline. We further enhanced our customer offerings and the growth potential of our portfolio through our ongoing capital investments, including our progress toward the completion of our $750 million resort in Virginia. We also unlocked the substantial value of our equity ownership in FanDuel, utilizing nearly $1.8 billion in gross proceeds to further fortify our balance sheet. And we continued to return significant capital to our shareholders, with more than $800 million in share repurchases and dividends in 2025. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about 2026, as we expect to benefit from continued strength in play from our core customers, returns from our ongoing capital investments, and the financial strength created by our diversified free cash flow and strong balance sheet."

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Boyd Gaming reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.1 billion, increasing from $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $140.4 million, or $1.79 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $170.5 million, or $1.92 per share, for the year-ago period. Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $336.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $379.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $173.5 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to $174.7 million, or $1.96 per share, for the same period in 2024.

For the full year 2025, Boyd Gaming reported revenues of $4.1 billion, increasing from $3.9 billion for the full year 2024. The Company reported net income of $1.8 billion, or $22.56 per share, compared to net income of $578.0 million, or $6.19 per share, for the full year 2024. The Company's net income for the full year 2025 was impacted by a $1.4 billion after tax gain from the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel, and $128.4 million in non-cash, pretax long-lived asset impairment charges.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR for the full year 2025 was $1.4 billion, in-line with the full year 2024. Full-year 2025 Adjusted Earnings were $604.6 million, or $7.40 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $611.3 million, or $6.55 per share, for the full year 2024.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

During the fourth quarter, the Las Vegas Locals segment saw continued growth in gaming revenues due to strong play from our core customers, as well as impacts from continued softness in destination business. In Downtown Las Vegas, results reflected stability in play among Hawaiian guests and reduced destination business. In the Midwest & South segment, the Company's properties continued to benefit from strong growth in play from our core customers, while year-over-year results were impacted by severe winter weather in December 2025.

Results in the Company's Online segment reflected growth from the Company's online casino gaming business, changes to the Company's revenue-sharing agreements due to the FanDuel transaction in the third quarter of 2025, and one-time fees recorded in the year-ago quarter. Year-over-year gains in Managed & Other were driven by continued growth in management fees from Sky River Casino in northern California.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on January 15, 2026, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $185 million in shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $362 million remaining under current share repurchase authorizations.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of December 31, 2025, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $353.4 million, and total debt of $2.1 billion.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues















Gaming

$ 670,631

$ 658,440

$ 2,638,150

$ 2,583,926 Food & beverage

82,351

81,161

310,246

303,522 Room

47,201

52,840

191,286

204,608 Online

26,165

61,022

132,165

155,760 Online reimbursements

173,937

127,799

576,158

450,473 Management fee

26,251

23,880

98,869

88,407 Other

35,529

35,773

145,115

143,498 Total revenues

1,062,065

1,040,915

4,091,989

3,930,194 Operating costs and expenses















Gaming

261,218

249,787

1,026,555

999,753 Food & beverage

69,166

66,088

265,604

253,940 Room

19,081

19,863

77,056

77,591 Online

17,782

16,715

68,174

47,310 Online reimbursements

173,937

127,799

576,158

450,473 Other

13,223

12,990

51,239

51,322 Selling, general and administrative

111,184

111,517

433,100

427,226 Master lease rent expense (a)

28,583

28,159

113,769

111,406 Maintenance and utilities

36,697

36,255

151,216

148,366 Depreciation and amortization

90,753

77,705

302,710

276,639 Corporate expense

25,921

25,680

121,859

113,934 Project development, preopening and writedowns

7,146

6,618

12,360

28,572 Impairment of assets

31,000

-

128,395

10,500 Other operating items, net

9,989

438

15,388

5,385 Total operating costs and expenses

895,680

779,614

3,343,583

3,002,417 Operating income

166,385

261,301

748,406

927,777 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(1,254)

(384)

(4,826)

(1,625) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

25,374

45,943

157,642

177,409 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

-

-

1,446

- Other, net (b)

(107)

(299)

(1,735,527)

(10) Total other (income) expense, net

24,013

45,260

(1,581,265)

175,774 Income before income taxes

142,372

216,041

2,329,671

752,003 Income tax provision

(3,542)

(45,535)

(490,769)

(174,051) Net income

138,830

170,506

1,838,902

577,952 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,573

-

4,371

- Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 140,403

$ 170,506

$ 1,843,273

$ 577,952

















Basic net income per common share

$ 1.79

$ 1.92

$ 22.56

$ 6.19 Weighted average basic shares outstanding

78,616

88,982

81,701

93,314

















Diluted net income per common share

$ 1.79

$ 1.92

$ 22.56

$ 6.19 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

78,630

89,006

81,716

93,349

















(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust. (b) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel for the year ended December 31, 2025.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Total Revenues by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 227,225

$ 231,971

$ 889,957

$ 894,508 Downtown Las Vegas

62,973

65,559

228,737

230,091 Midwest & South

533,078

518,499

2,116,594

2,063,415 Online

200,102

188,821

708,323

606,233 Managed & Other

38,687

36,065

148,378

135,947 Total revenues

$ 1,062,065

$ 1,040,915

$ 4,091,989

$ 3,930,194

















Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 109,118

$ 112,318

$ 420,507

$ 428,423 Downtown Las Vegas

24,005

26,981

80,451

83,325 Midwest & South

191,429

192,390

777,655

765,706 Online

8,172

44,066

63,146

107,604 Managed & Other

28,590

25,703

108,141

96,153 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(24,696)

(22,174)

(96,138)

(90,618) Adjusted EBITDAR

336,618

379,284

1,353,762

1,390,593 Master lease rent expense (b)

(28,583)

(28,159)

(113,769)

(111,406) Adjusted EBITDA

308,035

351,125

1,239,993

1,279,187

















Other operating costs and expenses















Deferred rent

147

162

588

648 Depreciation and amortization

90,753

77,705

302,710

276,639 Share-based compensation expense

2,615

4,901

32,146

29,666 Project development, preopening and writedowns

7,146

6,618

12,360

28,572 Impairment of assets

31,000

-

128,395

10,500 Other operating items, net

9,989

438

15,388

5,385 Total other operating costs and expenses

141,650

89,824

491,587

351,410 Operating income

166,385

261,301

748,406

927,777 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(1,254)

(384)

(4,826)

(1,625) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

25,374

45,943

157,642

177,409 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

-

-

1,446

- Other, net (c)

(107)

(299)

(1,735,527)

(10) Total other (income) expense, net

24,013

45,260

(1,581,265)

175,774 Income before income taxes

142,372

216,041

2,329,671

752,003 Income tax provision

(3,542)

(45,535)

(490,769)

(174,051) Net income

138,830

170,506

1,838,902

577,952 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,573

-

4,371

- Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 140,403

$ 170,506

$ 1,843,273

$ 577,952

















(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

$ 25,921

$ 25,680

$ 121,859

$ 113,934 Corporate share-based compensation expense

(1,225)

(3,506)

(25,721)

(23,316) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 24,696

$ 22,174

$ 96,138

$ 90,618

















(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.















(c) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel for the year ended December 31, 2025.

















BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 140,403

$ 170,506

$ 1,843,273

$ 577,952 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

7,146

6,618

12,360

28,572 Impairment of assets

31,000

-

128,395

10,500 Other operating items, net

9,989

438

15,388

5,385 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

-

-

1,446

- Other, net (a)

(107)

(299)

(1,735,527)

(10) Total adjustments

48,028

6,757

(1,577,938)

44,447

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

(14,887)

(2,531)

339,238

(11,135) Adjusted earnings

$ 173,544

$ 174,732

$ 604,573

$ 611,264

















Net income per share, diluted

$ 1.79

$ 1.92

$ 22.56

$ 6.19 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

0.09

0.07

0.15

0.31 Impairment of assets

0.39

-

1.57

0.11 Other operating items, net

0.13

-

0.19

0.06 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

-

-

0.02

- Other, net (a)

-

-

(21.24)

- Total adjustments

0.61

0.07

(19.31)

0.48

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

(0.19)

(0.03)

4.15

(0.12) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$ 2.21

$ 1.96

$ 7.40

$ 6.55

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

78,630

89,006

81,716

93,349

















(a) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel for the year ended December 31, 2025.















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of both USA Today and Newsweek. Named by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

