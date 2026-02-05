EQT Corporation: EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026.

