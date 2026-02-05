DTE Energy Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: DTE) -- The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.165 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 16, 2026.

