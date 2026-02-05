Anzeige
WKN: 853943 | ISIN: US2333311072 | Ticker-Symbol: DGY
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 15:21
114,00 Euro
-1,72 % -2,00
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 22:15 Uhr
DTE Energy Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: DTE) -- The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.165 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 16, 2026.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at?dteenergy.com,?empoweringmichigan.com,?x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

SOURCE DTE Energy

© 2026 PR Newswire
