

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (267260.KS), a manufacturer and seller of electrical equipment, on Friday reported that its net income surged in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 245 billion from 129.3 billion in the previous year.



Operating income increased to KRW 320.9 billion from KRW 166.3 billion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to KRW 1.163 trillion from KRW 0.8157 trillion in the previous year.



HD Hyundai Electric is currently trading 3.89% lesser at KRW 840,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News