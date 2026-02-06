Société Générale: Fourth quarter & 2025 full year results

RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

RECORD REVENUES OF EUR 27.3BN IN 2025, +6.8%1 VS. 2024

RECORD GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 6BN IN 2025, +43% VS. 2024

2025 TOTAL DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 4.7BN, +169% VS. 2024

2026 ROTE TARGET UPGRADED TO MORE THAN 10%

Proposed ordinary distribution for 2025 of EUR 2,679m, representing a payout ratio of 50% 2 , comprising: a cash dividend of EUR 1.61 3 per share to be proposed to the General Meeting, including an interim dividend of EUR 0.61 4 per share and a final dividend of EUR 1.00 5 per share a share buy-back programme totalling EUR 1,462m . The ECB's approval has been obtained, and the programme will be launched on 9 February 2026

Total extraordinary distribution of EUR 2bn in the form of two additional share buy-backs of EUR 1bn each already launched in 2025

CET1 ratio of 13.5% at end 2025 , around 320 bps above the regulatory requirement

, around 320 bps above the regulatory requirement Group's financial targets for 2026: revenue growth of >+2% and reduction in costs of ~-3% vs. 2025, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of <60% in 2026 cost of risk between 25 and 30bps in 2026 profitability upgrade with a ROTE of more than 10% in 2026







Societe Generale's Board of Directors, which met on 5 February 2026 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group's results for Q4 25 and endorsed the 2025 financial statements.

Slawomir Krupa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"In 2025, we took a decisive step in the transformation of our Group. Through the disciplined execution of our strategic roadmap, we have sustainably strengthened our capital position and significantly improved our commercial and financial performance, successfully exceeding all targets set for the year. We achieved both record revenues and net income for the Group, combining robust growth across all businesses with strict cost and risk management. I warmly thank our clients for their trust and our employees for their commitment, as we continue to build a stronger and more efficient bank. Given our strong results, we have significantly increased the return to our shareholders, in particular with the extraordinary distribution of capital through two successive share buy-backs. We will accelerate in 2026 and aim for an upgraded ROTE target of more than 10%. We will hold our Capital Markets Day on 21 September 2026 to present the Group's next strategic phase and the continued improvement of our sustainable performance, which is a key driver of value for all our stakeholders."

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

"The Board of Directors is grateful to all teams across the Group and to the leadership team of Societe Generale for delivering a strong set of results in 2025, above expectations in all businesses, including remarkable achievements in terms of revenue growth and cost reduction. In this context, the Board of Directors6 has unanimously decided to renew the mandate of Slawomir Krupa as Chief Executive Officer for a four-year term starting in 2027, to further strengthen the position of Societe Generale as a leading European bank."

GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change Net banking income 6,725 6,621 +1.6% +7.6%* 27,254 26,788 +1.7% +7.2%* Operating expenses (4,344) (4,595) -5.5% -0.4%* (17,338) (18,472) -6.1% -1.5%* Gross operating income 2,381 2,026 +17.5% +25.8%* 9,916 8,316 +19.2% +26.9%* Net cost of risk (409) (338) +20.9% +28.6%* (1,477) (1 530) -3.5% +2.9%* Operating income 1,972 1,688 +16.8% +25.3%* 8,439 6,786 +24.4% +32.3%* Net profits or losses from other assets 8 (11) n/s n/s 345 (77) n/s n/s Net income from companies accounted for by the equity method 3 9 -62.1% -61.4%* 18 21 -13.8% -13.8%* Income tax (321) (413) -22.2% -15.4%* (1,771) (1,601) +10.6% +19.5%* Net income 1,662 1,273 +30.6% +39.3%* 7,032 5,129 +37.1% +45.3%* O.w. non-controlling interests 243 233 +4.3% +12.7%* 1,030 929 +10.8% +19.4%* Group net income 1,420 1,041 +36.4% +45.2%* 6,002 4,200 +42.9% +50.8%* ROE 8.4% 5.8% 9.0% 6.1% ROTE 9.5% 6.6% 10.2% 6.9% Cost to income 64.6% 69.4% 63.6% 69.0%

Asterisks* in the document refer to data at constant scope and exchange rates

Net banking income

Net banking income for the quarter stood at EUR 6,725 million, up +6.8% vs. Q4 24, excluding asset disposals.

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance revenues were up +4.6% on Q4 24 (+7.9% excluding asset disposals). They totalled EUR 2,378 million in Q4 25. Net interest income grew by +8.5% vs. Q4 24, excluding asset disposals. Private Banking assets under management (excluding the disposal of private banking activities in Switzerland and the United Kingdom) and life insurance outstandings rose to record levels and grew by +9% and +8%, respectively, in Q4 25 vs. Q4 24. Lastly, BoursoBank reported a record level of acquisition this quarter with around 575,000 new clients, taking the total to 8.8 million clients at end-December 2025.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported revenues of EUR 2,408 million in Q4 25, down -2.3% from a very high level in Q4 24. Global Markets posted a fall in revenues of -7.1% in Q4 25 vs. Q4 24. Equity revenues were down -5.3% in Q4 25 from a high level in Q4 24. This was mainly due to a negative FX impact and a slowdown in commercial activity in the European and Asian markets, despite strong client activity in the Americas with revenues up +24% vs. Q4 24. Fixed Income and Currencies recorded a fall in revenues of -13.3%, compared with a strong quarter in Q4 24. This was due to weaker commercial momentum in rates markets, particularly in Europe. Securities Services present an increase in revenues of +3.2%, following strong commercial activity across all business lines. Global Banking & Advisory reported a robust performance, driven by financing activities, led by Infrastructure, Transportation, and Fund Financing. Originated and distributed volumes continued to benefit from strong momentum. Lastly, despite the continuation of strong commercial activity and growth in customer deposits, Global Transaction & Payment Services posted a fall in revenues of -5.0% compared with a strong Q4 24, driven by lower interest rates and currency effects.

Revenues from Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services totalled EUR 1,966 million, up +8.6% excluding asset disposals. International Retail Banking reported revenues up +2.7% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Revenues from Mobility and Financial Services were up +11.7% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Ayvens' revenues grew by +15.0% vs. Q4 24, with higher margins. Consumer Finance revenues were up +5.9%, mainly driven by growth in net interest income.

The Corporate Centre recorded revenues of EUR -27 million in Q4 25.

For 2025, Group revenues increased by +1.7% vs. 2024 and by +6.8% excluding asset disposals to rise to an all,time high of EUR 27,254 million.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 4,344 million in Q4 25, down -5.5% vs. Q4 24 and

-1.4% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 64.6% for the quarter, down from 69.4% in Q4 24.

For 2025, Group operating expenses fell sharply by -6.1% vs. 2024 and by -2.0% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 63.6% in 2025, down from 2024 (69.0%) and below the 2025 target of a cost-to-income ratio of <65%.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk for the quarter was 29 basis points, or EUR 409 million, consistent with the guidance of between 25 and 30 basis points for 2025. This comprises a EUR 435 million provision for doubtful loans (around 31 basis points) and a reversal of a provision for performing loans for EUR -26 million.

The cost of risk for the year was 26 basis points, or EUR 1,477 million, at the lower end of the guidance range of 25 to 30 basis points for 2025.

The Group had a stock of provisions for performing loans of EUR 2,939 million at end-December 2025, stable from 30 September 2025 while the stock of stage 2 provisions increases by +4% and accounts for 3.9% of the amount of stage 2 loans outstanding.

The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.81%78 at 31 December 2025, slightly higher compared with its level at end-September 2025 (2.77%). The net coverage ratio on the Group's doubtful loans stood at 82%9 at 31 December 2025 (after taking into account guarantees and collateral).

Group net income

Group net income stood at EUR 1,420 million for the quarter- an increase of +36.4%, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 9.5%.

For 2025, Group net income stood at a record level of EUR 6,002 million- an increase of 42.9%. This equates to ROTE of 10.2%, or 9.6% excluding net profits on other assets, above the target of ~9% for 2025.

Financial targets for 2026

The Group has revised its financial targets for 2026 and now forecasts, at Group level:

Expected annual revenue growth of more than +2% vs. 2025

A reduction in costs of ~-3% vs. 2025

A cost of risk expected to be between 25 and 30 basis points in 2026

A cost-to-income ratio of less than 60% in 2026

Upgraded return on tangible equity (ROTE), expected to exceed 10% in 2026

Organic growth in Group risk-weighted assets (RWA) of around +2% vs. 2025

For the business lines, the financial targets for 2026 presented at the 2023 Capital Markets Day are confirmed:

For French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, a cost-to-income ratio of less than 60% in 2026

For BoursoBank, a positive contribution to Group net income of more than EUR 300 million in 2026

For Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a cost-to-income ratio of less than 65% in 2026

Global Markets revenues above the target range of EUR 5.1 billion to EUR 5.7 billion , including the consolidation of Bernstein in the United States from 1 January 2026 (EUR ~200 million annual revenue contribution)

, including the consolidation of Bernstein in the United States from 1 January 2026 (EUR ~200 million annual revenue contribution) For Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, a cost-to-income ratio of less than 55% in 2026

At Ayvens10, the cost-to-income ratio is expected to be ~52%11 in 2026

Shareholder distribution

The Board of Directors approved the ordinary distribution policy for the 2025 fiscal year, which aims to distribute an amount of EUR 2,679 million, of which EUR 1,217 million in the form of dividends and EUR 1 462 million in the form of share buy-backs12. A cash dividend of EUR 1.6113 per share, up 48% compared to 2024, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 May 2026, which includes the interim dividend of EUR 0.61 per share (ex-dividend date 7 October 2025) paid on 9 October 2025. The final dividend therefore amounts to EUR 1.00 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend on 1 June 2026, the final dividend being paid on 3 June 2026. The Group obtained all regulatory authorisations, including the one from the European Central Bank, for the share buy-back programme of EUR 1 462 million, which will be launched on 9 February 202614. In total, the ordinary distribution represents 50% of the Group net income15, including 45% in cash dividends and 55% in share buy-backs.

The Group also launched in 2025 two extraordinary capital distributions totalling EUR 2 billion, in the form of two additional share buy-back programmes of EUR 1 billion each.

In total, the 2025 distribution amounts to EUR 4,679 million compared to EUR 1,740 million in 2024, an increase of 169%.

Going forward, communications on the management of the Group's excess capital will be made once a year during the publication of the second quarter results.

The Group is actively pursuing its contribution to the environmental and social transition and is progressing with the decarbonisation of its credit portfolios, ahead of its targets in the most carbon-intensive sectors16. At the same time, the Group is on track to reach its target of EUR 500 billion to support sustainable finance (target set for the period 2024-2030), with ~30% achieved at end-September 2025.

In order to prepare for the future and support the players and solutions of tomorrow, Societe Generale continued to deploy its EUR 1 billion investment, supporting actors of the energy transition and emerging leaders in the sector.

The Group strengthened its partnerships in 2025, notably with a new agreement signed in the fourth quarter with the European Investment Bank, intended to support innovative, fast-growing companies in the cleantech sector.

Lastly, the Group was recognised in 2025 by numerous external awards: