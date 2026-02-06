

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved unexpectedly in December to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 110.2 in December from 109.9 in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall slightly to 109.8.



Moreover, the figure was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was 111.1.



Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 114.5 in December from 114.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The lagging indicator dropped to 110.8 in December from 112.9 in the prior month.



