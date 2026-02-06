

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY.PK) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY51.931 billion, or JPY204.67 per share. This compares with JPY50.407 billion, or JPY196.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to JPY661.012 billion from JPY638.249 billion last year.



Brother Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY51.931 Bln. vs. JPY50.407 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY204.67 vs. JPY196.69 last year. -Revenue: JPY661.012 Bln vs. JPY638.249 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 100.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 885.00 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News