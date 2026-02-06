

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coloplast A/S (COLO-B.CO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled DKK1.397 billion, or DKK6.20 per share. This compares with DKK1.044 billion, or DKK4.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Coloplast A/S reported adjusted earnings of DKK6.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to DKK7.043 billion from DKK7.026 billion last year.



Coloplast A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK1.397 Bln. vs. DKK1.044 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK6.20 vs. DKK4.63 last year. -Revenue: DKK7.043 Bln vs. DKK7.026 Bln last year.



