Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce that it has completed initial sales of VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med to pharmacies operated by Maccabi Healthcare Services ("Maccabi") and has launched a national in-pharmacy marketing campaign to put its products in the shelves across Maccabi's pharmacy network in Israel.

Maccabi is Israel's second-largest health maintenance organization, serving over 2.8 million insured members nationwide. The initial sales and marketing campaign demonstrates that the Company's agreement with Maccabi has transitioned to active commercial execution, enabling broad patient access to TempraMed's temperature-protection products directly through Maccabi pharmacies.

The national campaign is designed to support sales, drive awareness, education, and adoption among patients managing temperature-sensitive medications such as insulin and epinephrine auto-injectors, reinforcing proper medication handling and real-world protection. TempraMed's products are now available at the point of care for one of the largest insured populations in the country.

"This is an important operational and commercialization milestone for TempraMed as this is the first time our products will be sold to customers in store and online," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Shipping product and launching a nationwide campaign across the Maccabi brick and mortar pharmacy network demonstrates our ability to execute at scale within a large healthcare system. It reflects growing demand for practical solutions that protect medication efficacy in everyday life and supports our broader strategy of expanding through institutional healthcare channels."

The Maccabi rollout builds on TempraMed's growing global footprint, which includes sales through major retail, pharmacy, and healthcare channels in North America and internationally. Management views the national pharmacy campaign as an important commercialization step for driving recurring demand, strengthening brand presence within healthcare systems, and supporting future expansion across additional HMOs, payors, and institutional partners.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

