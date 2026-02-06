

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected at the start of the year, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in January, following a 0.3 percent stable increase in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.6 percent.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a slightly slower pace of 2.0 percent annually in January versus 2.1 percent in December.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in January after a 0.3 percent increase in December. The expected increase was 0.4 percent.



The detailed result for the month of January is set to publish on February 20.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News