Ferrero Group reports Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

Ferrero Group maintains its growth trajectory with a 4.6% increase in turnover to EUR 19.3 billion.

Strategy of innovation, portfolio expansion and acquisitions drove continued success in 2024/25.

Platform for future growth further supported by increased capital investment of close to EUR 1.1 billion in 2024/25 and the acquisition of WK Kellogg Co. which closed in September 2025[1].

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferrero Group, through its holding company Ferrero International S.A., approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, which ended on August 31, 2025[2]. The Group closed the financial year with a consolidated turnover of EUR 19.3 billion, an increase of 4.6% compared to the previous year, demonstrating the success of the long-term strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Giovanni Ferrero and executed by Chief Executive Officer Lapo Civiletti.

Ferrero maintained its global presence, with 36 manufacturing plants, and ended the financial year with a global workforce of 48,697 employees as of August 31, 2025.

Daniel Martinez Carretero, Chief Financial Officer at Ferrero Group, said: "As we mark our 80th anniversary, Ferrero continues to bring joy to people around the world with our much-loved products and brands thanks to the commitment of all our colleagues. Our growth strategy of portfolio innovation and expansion into new categories and markets continues to deliver. The increased capital investment made in 2024/2025 and our recent acquisitions reflect our belief in the future and ability to invest for the long term. We're further building capacity to innovate and serve local markets."

The Group continued to evolve its portfolio through targeted category expansion and strategic brand innovation. Among the key developments in 2024/2025:

Launch of Nutella Plant-based to meet evolving consumer demand.

Expansion of Nutella to new categories with a frozen bakery range, including Nutella Crepes and Nutella Donut.

Extension of three local favorite North American confectionery brands into ice cream bars: Butterfinger, BabyRuth and 100 Grand.

Launch of Tic Tac Two, a new sugar-free, dual-flavor range.

Expansion into high-protein snacking with the acquisition of Power Crunch, a leading U.S. wafer protein bars brand.

To support its portfolio growth and expanded geographic presence, the Group continues to strengthen capabilities in key markets. Highlights include:

In North America, Ferrero announced the scaling up of its Brantford, Ontario facility. This will create 500 jobs and will bring Nutella Biscuits production outside of Europe for the first time. The Group also opened a new Kinder Bueno facility in Bloomington, Illinois, supporting 200 new roles and 169,000 square feet of production capacity.

In Europe, the Group further enhanced its manufacturing capabilities at the Villers-Écalles plant in northern France, the world's largest Nutella production site, to meet future demand.

During 2024/25, the company announced the acquisition of WK Kellogg Co, including the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of WK Kellogg Co's iconic portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean[3]. As part of the acquisition, Ferrero welcomed 3,000 colleagues, bringing the overall Ferrero population today to more than 50,000 employees worldwide.

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group is a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, renowned for iconic brands such as Nutella, Kinder, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac, alongside local favorites.

Founded in 1946 in Alba, Italy, Ferrero marks 80 years as a family-owned group with more than 50,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries. The company combines a strong heritage and commitment to quality with continuous innovation across brands and categories, including ice cream, biscuits and bakery, breakfast cereals, and better-for-you offerings. Guided by a long-term vision, Ferrero focuses on sustainable and responsible growth, strengthening its presence in emerging segments while staying true to its values of excellence and care.

For more information, please visit www.ferrero.com

[1] The financial results shared today do not include any figures from WK Kellogg Co. The transaction was closed in September 2025, within the 2025/2026 financial year.

[2] From 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2025.

[3] The financial results shared today do not include any figures from WK Kellogg Co. The transaction was closed in September 2025, within the 2025/2026 financial year.

