

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanmi Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (042700.KS), a manufacturer and seller of semiconductor equipment, on Friday reported that net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 29.30 billion from KRW 56.43 billion in the prior year.



Operating income declined to 61.6 percent to KRW 27.64 billion from KRW 71.94 billion in the previous year.



Net sales decreased 44.5 percent to KRW 83.01 billion from KRW 149.60 billion in the prior year.



Hanmi Semiconductor closed trading 1.29% higher at KRW 196,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



