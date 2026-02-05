Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A2DP4W | ISIN: SE0009607252 | Ticker-Symbol: 2E9
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 08:09
0,036 Euro
+14,79 % +0,005
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVACC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVACC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0660,10711:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 19:15 Uhr
32 Leser
Intervacc AB: Intervacc announces change of CEO

The Board of Directors of Intervacc AB (publ), together with Jonas Sohlman, has agreed that he will leave his role as Chief Executive Officer and Group CEO.

Simultaneously, the Board has appointed Carl-Johan Dalsgaard as the new Chief Executive Officer and Group CEO with immediate effect.

- The Board thanks Jonas Sohlman for his strong efforts in developing the company and laying the foundation for its upcoming expansion, says Chairman of the Board Håkan Björklund. A new leadership is now installed in order to guide the company through its continued journey and growth phase.

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard has an extensive clinical and scientific background, is a specialist physician, and holds a PhD from the Karolinska Institute. He has more than 25 years of experience in drug development at Astra/AstraZeneca and several biotech companies.

Since 2000, Carl-Johan has been active as a Venture Partner at HealthCap, a leading European life science venture capital investor. He has served as CEO of several biotechnology companies, including Vicore Pharma (publ), Biolipox and Affibody. Carl-Johan also has many years of board experience, including Renovo (UK, public) and Tengion (US, public).

For more information, please contact:
Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +46 8 120 10 600
Email: info@intervacc.se

This information is information that Intervacc AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 5 February 2026 at 19:15 CET.

About Intervacc
Intervacc AB (publ) is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company's vaccines and vaccine candidates are based on many years of research at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The Intervacc share has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since April 2017.
For more information, see www.intervacc.se.

Certified Adviser contact details
Eminova Fondkommission AB, adviser@eminova.se, +46 (0)8 684 211 10

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
