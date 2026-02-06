

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in December, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in November.



The recovery was driven by a 1.0 percent growth in the extraction and related services segment. Meanwhile, manufacturing production dropped 0.1 percent over the month, and output produced in the mining and quarrying segment plunged by 14.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth improved to 2.3 percent in December versus a 2.0 percent rise a month ago.



During the fourth quarter, industrial production contracted 0.9 percent compared to the previous three-month period.



