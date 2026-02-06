

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Woori Financial (316140.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax was 535.5 billion Korean won compared to 631.3 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 345.3 billion won compared to 426.1 billion won. Operating income was 724.9 billion won compared to 674.2 billion won, an increase of 7.53% from a year ago.



Fourth quarter sales were 10.5 trillion won compared to 15.5 trillion won, a decline of 32.24% from last year.



Shares of Woori Financial are trading at 32,450 won, up 1.72%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News