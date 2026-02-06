

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (SGHHF) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY44.486 billion, or JPY73.74 per share. This compares with JPY51.358 billion, or JPY82.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to JPY1.230 trillion from JPY1.118 trillion last year.



SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY44.486 Bln. vs. JPY51.358 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY73.74 vs. JPY82.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.230 Tn vs. JPY1.118 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 98.87 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.635 T



