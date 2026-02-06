

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased in January to the highest level in just over four-and-a-half years, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.2 percent in January, up slightly from 3.1 percent in December.



Moreover, the latest jobless rate was the highest since April 2021, when it was 3.3 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 152,280 in January from 147,275 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, rose to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.



