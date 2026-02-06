

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - CyberAgent, Inc. (4751.T, CYGIY, CYAGF), a Japanese Internet conglomerate, on Friday reported its first quarter net income increased compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter of 2026, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 12.46 billion yen from 5.07 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 23.20 yen versus 9.21 yen last year.



Operating income surged to 23.40 billion yen from 8.30 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 232.38 billion yen from 203.84 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year 2026, net sales are expected to be 880 billion yen, up 0.7% year on year.



Operating income for the full year 2026 is expected to be 50 billion yen to 60 billion yen, representing a decline of 30.3% to 16.3% from the prior year.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent company is projected at 25 billion yen to 30 billion yen, reflecting a decrease of 21.1% to 5.3%.



Basic earnings per share are expected to be between 49.30 yen and 59.16 yen for the full year 2026.



On Thursday, CyberAgent 2.12% lesser at JPY 1,248.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



