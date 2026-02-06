

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Building on the success of the recently announced partnership with the Catholic Church and Caritas, the Trump Administration has announced an additional $6 million in direct assistance for the Cuban people.



The U.S. State Department said that this assistance will be delivered through the same channel as the first $3 million in assistance, with pre-packaged commodities transported from Miami and delivered by local parish representatives. This method has proven highly effective at ensuring that the Cuban regime cannot interfere with, or divert, assistance intended for the island's needy population.



The State Department warned the Cuban regime not to make any effort to interfere with the provision of this lifesaving support. 'We remain vigilant in tracking any diversion or frustration of U.S. assistance efforts, and the regime will be accountable to the United States and its own people for any interference,' it said in a statement.



The State Department made it clear that the United States stands ready to surge even greater direct support to the Cuban people if the Cuban regime permits it.



Diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States are cold, despite restoring it in 2015.



The U.S. government has maintained a comprehensive trade embargo against Cuba for long, including restrictions on all commercial, economic, and financial activity, making it illegal for U.S. corporations to do business with Cuba.



The United States restricts economic practices that benefit the Cuban government or its military.



