Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 février/February 2026) - The common shares of Maximus Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Maximus Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The Company holds the option to earn a 100% interest in the Gaspard Gold-Silver Property located in central British Columbia.
Les actions ordinaires de Maximus Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Maximus Metals Inc. est une société d'exploration minérale engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et l'évaluation de propriétés de ressources. La société détient l'option d'acquérir une participation de 100 % dans la propriété Gaspard Gold-Silver située dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
Maximus Metals Inc.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|MM
|NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent:
|No/Non
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|9 965 100
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|8 365 000
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP:
|57779G 10 3
|ISIN:
|CA57779G 10 3 7
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Listing Date/Date de l'inscription:
|Le 6 février/February 2026
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
|le 30 novembre/November
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Endeavor Trust Corporation
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
