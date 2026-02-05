Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 février/February 2026) - The common shares of Maximus Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Maximus Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The Company holds the option to earn a 100% interest in the Gaspard Gold-Silver Property located in central British Columbia.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Maximus Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Maximus Metals Inc. est une société d'exploration minérale engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et l'évaluation de propriétés de ressources. La société détient l'option d'acquérir une participation de 100 % dans la propriété Gaspard Gold-Silver située dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique.

Issuer/Émetteur: Maximus Metals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MM NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 9 965 100 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 8 365 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 57779G 10 3 ISIN: CA57779G 10 3 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 6 février/February 2026 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 novembre/November Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)