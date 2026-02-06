Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Maximus Metals Inc. ("Maximus" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed on the CSE today following the exercise of special warrants that were previously issued in November 2025. The ticker symbol is MM.

Maximus holds an option to acquire 100% of the Gaspard Gold-Silver property in British Columbia, which is located near the city of Wiliams Lake and comprises approximately 19 square kilometres. Limited historical exploration work has taken place around the property. The Company plans to carry out an exploration program, as recommended in a recent technical report.

"British Columbia is among the most prospective regions in the world for precious metals exploration, and we are delighted to have already welcomed three companies to the CSE in 2026 that are focused on properties in this province," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "We wish Maximus success at the Gaspard property and look forward to welcoming many more junior mining companies to the CSE this year as market conditions continue to improve."

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)