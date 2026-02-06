

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit increased in December as imports grew faster than exports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 4.8 billion in December from EUR 4.0 billion in the previous month. The expected shortfall was EUR 4.1 billion.



In the same month last year, the deficit was EUR 3.9 billion.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 1.7 percent in December, and imports showed a comparatively faster growth of 3.0 percent.



Year-on-year, exports and imports rose by 4.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



