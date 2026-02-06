

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) has introduced the AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone, a kid-friendly smartphone to give parents more choice and control when they decide to give their kids a smartphone device. The amiGOTM Jr. Phone was built in collaboration with Samsung. With the free AT&T amiGO app, parents can easily manage screentime, apps and settings right from their own iOS or Android phone, with features like location sharing, Safe Zones, and Schedules to limit distractions during school hours.



The company is also launching the AT&T amiGO Jr. Watch 2: The 2nd-gen watch with native messaging, games, and rewards. AT&T customers can purchase the AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone and amiGO Jr. Watch 2 through att.com, myAT&T app and AT&T retail stores - both $2.99 per month with no trade-in required.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, AT&T shares are down 0.48 percent to $27.16.



